WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a 17-year-old girl missing out of Pittston was found with a 42-year-old man in Wilkes-Barre.

According to the Wilkes-Barre Police Department, on Sunday around 6:30 p.m., an officer was parked on the 200 block of Carey Avenue when he saw a car reported to have a missing juvenile inside.

The officer said he was able to stop the car for tinted windows after he pulled into the Pantry Quick.

The driver identified himself as Joshua Goodwin, 42, of Wilkes-Barre. Police say they saw a young girl in the passenger seat, along with a glass crack pipe in the driver’s seat and a bag of marijuana in the side door of the passenger seat.

As stated in the affidavit, officers confirmed that the young girl in the car was in fact a 17-year-old reported missing out of Pittston by her mother.

Police are charging Goodwin with concealing the whereabouts of a child, corruption of minors, possession of a small amount of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He remains in jail on a $25,000 bail.