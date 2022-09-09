GREENE TOWNSHIP, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to Pennsylvania State Police, a man was charged with concealing firearms in Pike County on Tuesday morning.

State Police say they conducted a traffic stop on a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe for numerous traffic violations. During the stop, troopers say they identified the driver as William Goring, traveling with two passengers.

Troopers say after observing numerous reports of criminal activity, they asked Goring to exit the vehicle. As Goring stepped out of the car, troopers noticed a handgun stuffed between the driver’s seat and the center console.

According to law enforcement, Goring did not carry the proper permits to possess a firearm, and the weapon was loaded when they found it.

Goring was then taken into custody and arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Alan B. Cooper, who set Goring’s bail at $10,000 unsecured bail.

Goring is currently released on bail and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for September 20 at 10:00 a.m.