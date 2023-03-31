ASHLEY, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man has been charged after police say he led them on a chase in a stolen car throughout Luzerne County.

According to Ashley Borough Police Department, on March 25 officers tried to pull over a Hyundai, driven by Jabri Thompson, 20, that was reported stolen in Philadelphia.

Police say Thompson was driving along North Main Street in Ashley when he ignored officers’ commands to pull over, starting a high-speed chase.

As stated in the affidavit, Thompson was illegally passing cars while entering Sugar Notch until he reached a dead end and both Thompson and his passenger fled on foot into the woods.

Investigators say they were able to arrest the passenger but Thompson got away until he was later arrested on Thursday.

Inside the car, officers found a cell phone that belonged to Thompson where a social media post was found about selling vehicles that included the reported stolen Hyundai, according to court documents.

Thompson was charged with receiving stolen property, theft, fleeing police, flight to avoid arrest, resisting arrest, two counts of reckless endangerment, and several traffic citations.

He is jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility on a $25,000 bail.