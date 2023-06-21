LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man is being charged after police say he led officers on a foot chase after he used counterfeit cash at Starbucks in Kingston.

According to the Kingston Police Department, on Sunday around 5:00 p.m., officers responded to a Starbucks on Market Street after a man was reported to have used a fake $50 to make a purchase.

Police say about 90 minutes after the incident, Forty Fort police spotted the suspect, later identified as Danny Adames, 24, of Wilkes-Barre, walking along River Street and Rutter Avenue.

As stated in the affidavit, Adames led officers on a foot chase through multiple streets and yards until officers stopped him by stunning him with a Taser.

Found in Adames possession were $1,100 in counterfeit $50 bills, nearly $10,000 in real cash, and a loaded Glock .45-caliber handgun, police reported.

Adames has been charged with firearms not to be carried without a license, possessing instruments of crime, theft, forgery, and evading arrest. He remains in the Luzerne County Correctional Facility on a $50,000 bail.