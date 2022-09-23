WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man has been charged after a package shipped from Panama was intercepted by police who say they discovered cocaine was hidden inside.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on September 7, border protection agents in Tennessee scanned a package coming from Panana and heading to Wilkes-Barre at a FedEx.

Officials say an x-ray scan of the package revealed a large amount of white powder, around 2 kilograms, hidden between 8 placemats and multiple shirts. The white powder tested positive for cocaine, police said.

As stated in the affidavit, on Thursday, undercover investigators delivered the package with the original t-shirts and replaced the cocaine with a sham material to the house in Wikes-Barre it was set to deliver to.

Once the package was left on the doorstep, police say they saw Ernesto Robert Richards, 36, of Wilkes-Barre, exit a different house, did a “counter-surveillance sweep of the residential block” and grabbed the package.

Detectives stated they placed Richards into custody and discovered inside the residence 150 grams of crack cocaine, two digital scales, a .40-caliber pistol, a 9mm pistol, a .380-caliber pistol, and around $11,000.

Richards has been charged with multiple counts of drug delivery, firearm possession, and endangering the welfare of children.