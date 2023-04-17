WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man is being charged after police say he held a knife to the throat of a minor as he attempted to rape her.

According to the Wilkes-Barre Police Department, on Monday around 2:00 a.m., officers were called to North Sherman Street for a reported sexual assault being attempted on a 13-year-old girl.

Police say a man identified as Andres J. Garcia, 45, of Wilkes-Barre, allegedly forced himself on the victim placing a knife to her throat.

As stated in the affidavit, police learned Garcia threatened the victim to remove her pants so he could “teach her about sex.” He continued to threaten the victim, stating he would kill her and her mother if she managed to escape and scream for help, according to court documents.

Garcia was found hiding in the basement when police arrived and he was placed under arrest.

He has been charged with attempted rape, unlawful restraint, child endangerment, corruption of a minor, simple assault, and terroristic threats.

Garcia remains in the Luzerne County Correctional Facility on a $250,000 bail.