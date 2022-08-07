PALMERTON, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- At approximately 10:45, Saturday night, Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched after a call reported shots fired.

According to State Police, Leonid Opacic was arrested and charged with attempted homicide after he fired a gun at another individual.

State Police claim that Opacic and the victim had been arguing for several days due to Opacic dating the victim’s ex-wife.

On the night of the shooting, the three individuals were removed from a bar in the area before Opacic attempted to shoot the victim.

According to PSP, witnesses on the scene intervened and the victim was not hit by gunfire.

Opacic was taken into custody and arranged in front of Magisterial District Judge Kissner where his bail was set at $150,000, court papers state.

Unable to post bail, Opacic was remanded was taken to the Carbon County Prison where he will await his preliminary hearing scheduled for 10:40 a.m., on Wednesday, August 17, in front of MDJ Kissner.

Court papers confirm Opacic is facing charges of criminal attempt-criminal homicide, two felony counts of aggravated assault, two counts of simple assault, three counts of recklessly endangering another person, and one count of terroristic threats.