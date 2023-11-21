BANKS TWP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man is facing charges after state police say he entered another man’s home and stabbed him in the leg.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Monday around 9:49 p.m., troopers were called to a home on Berwick Street in Carbon County for a reported stabbing.

Through further investigation, police stated that Nyshere Dobson, 24, entered the house and stabbed a 41-year-old man in the leg.

The victim was transported to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton before being flown to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Ceder Crest for his injuries.

Dobson was arrested at the scene and he has been charged with attempted homicide and aggravated assault.

This is an ongoing investigation. 28/22 News will update you with the latest as it is released.