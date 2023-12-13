CLARKS GREEN, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man is in custody after police say he assaulted a South Abington patrolman and a Lackawanna County sheriff’s deputy.

According to the criminal complaint, on December 12 officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Highland Avenue in Clarks Green for reports of a male breaking windows with a baseball bat.

Moments later, officers say they received a call that 60-year-old Brian Daniel Walsh assaulted two people with “a stool and pieces of wood” then fled on foot.

Police say they were able to locate Walsh and told him to drop the weapon, which he did, but then charged at an officer at the scene.

As noted in the affidavit, a patrolman from the South Abington Township Police deployed his taser but were unsuccessful and Walsh fled on foot again.

The criminal complaint states when officers were able to place him in handcuffs, Walsh fought causing an officer to be cut several times in the face.

Officials say while walking Walsh into processing, he punched a sheriff’s deputy in the face with two hands.

One of Walsh’s alleged victims suffered a one-inch laceration on his hand and the other victim suffered a large bleeding bruise on her head, officials note.

Walsh has been charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and other related charges.