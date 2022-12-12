COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Monroe County man is in custody after allegedly striking an officer in the head.

According to Pocono Mountain Regional police, on December 10, just before 8:00 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Nadine Boulevard for a reported drug overdose.

Police say they were told, 22-year-old, Dakota Ditmars was inside the home and was “out of control.” Officers proceeded to go into the home and Ditmars tried to push past them and exit the house.

According to law enforcement, Ditmars turned around and struck an officer in the head, causing them to fall and hit their head on the floor. Other officers attempted to restrain Ditmars, however, he continued to fight with police, causing one officer to use their taser in order to get him detained.

Police say Ditmars was transported to a local hospital where he was treated for his condition, released, and transported to the Monroe County Correctional Facility.

Ditmars was charged with aggravated assault on a police officer. His bail was set at $25,000, which he posted, and was released.

A preliminary hearing for Ditmars is scheduled for January 4, 2023, at 9:45 a.m.