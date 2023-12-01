EXETER BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man in Luzerne County was arrested and charged after an incident that involved a machete, police say.

According to Wyoming Area Regional Police, on Friday around 2:10 a.m., officers responded to Mount Lookout Trailer Park in Exeter, Luzerne County, for a report of a man with a machete inside a home.

Police say upon arrival, Zaid Hasan, 25, was seen in possession of a machete while also restraining a woman. Hasan was then arrested and taken into custody without incident.

According to the victims involved in the incident, it began as a verbal argument, which then resulted in Hasan allegedly growing agitated and yelling. Hasan then grabbed a machete and began swinging the machete at the victims saying, “I’m going to kill you,” police say.

Wyoming Area Regional Police stated one victim involved suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital to treat a hand laceration and other minor injuries.

Hasan was arraigned on Friday, December 1 at 8:17 a.m., by MDJ Carmody and remanded to the Luzerne County Prison, unable to post $7,500 bail.

Hasan faces charges of aggravated assault, unlawful restraint, possession of instruments of crime with intent to employ criminally, simple assault, disorderly conduct, and harassment.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:15 a.m. on December 14 at Luzerne County Central Court.