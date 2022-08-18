NEWPORT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a man they say set three fires that turned into a wildfire in Luzerne County.

According to Newport Township Police Department, in May James Haven, 35, of Nanticoke, was interviewed regarding an investigation into wildfires that happened on Reclamation Land in Newport Township on April 24.

Investigators say Haven was drinking with friends when an argument happened causing Haven to leave on his ATV traveling on his own into the woods.

As stated in the affidavit, Haven told officers he was so upset that for an unknown reason he began to set a fire in one portion of the woods.

While one fire was burning out of control Haven stated he became more upset and set two additional fires in the area causing a wildfire to break out, investigators say.

Haven has been charged with three counts of arson, risking a catastrophe, and maliciously setting/causing fire to forest.