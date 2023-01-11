HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One man has been charged with aggravated assault and another is facing several citations following a brawl at a Wayne County bar.

On October 31, 2022, investigators say they spoke with a man, referred to as victim #1, who said he had been attacked by 27-year-old Kevin Heberling, from Newfoundland, PA, the night before.

According to police, Kevin Heberling was talking to victim #1 at the Totem Pole Inn in the 600 block of Goose Pond Road, Salem Township around 2:00 a.m. early Monday morning.

During their conversation, police say Kevin Heberling began punching victim #1 in the head several times. They did not state what led up to the assault.

Once the assault began, officers said Kevin Heberling threw victim #1 out the door, hit them several times in the head and body, and threw them to the asphalt.

As Kevin Heberling assaulted victim #1, police said 26-year-old Quinton Heberling, from Greenland, began punching another man, identified as victim #2 from here on, in the head.

While Quinton Heberling attacked victim #2, Kevin Heberling tackled victim #2 and began screaming at him right before punching victim #2 in the head and knocking him to the ground.

After knocking victim #2 to the ground, police say Kevin Heberling walked back over to victim #1 and kicked them in the head.

Investigators said Kevin Heberling began walking away from the fight when he suddenly punched an unidentified third victim knocking him to the ground.

Victim #1 had a black and blue right eye, a broken foot, a broken wrist, and scrapes all over his body.

Kevin Heberling faces one count of aggravated assault, two counts of simple assault, and several citations. His bail is set at $25,000.

Quinton Heberling faces a misdemeanor charge and several citations.