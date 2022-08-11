PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The District Attorney’s Office told Eyewitness News a Luzerne County man was arrested and faces 29 felony charges related to child pornography.

Officials said they received a CyberTip from Synchronoss Technologies Inc., a cloud storage company, on July 22 that stated a phone number associated with a Verizon account uploaded three files of suspected child sexual abuse material.

Investigators said they were able to determine the phone number Synchronoss Technologies Inc. provided belonged to David Sciandra out of Pittston, Luzerne County.

On July 27, law enforcement said they were able to obtain a search warrant for Sciandra’s house in the 100 block of Market Street.

According to the affidavit, investigators executed the search warrant on August 10.

The Pittston City Police Department said Sciandra told them he would download files from groups not related to child pornography and sometimes they would contain child sexual abuse material when he opened them.

Officers said they asked Sciandra why he still had the child pornography if he didn’t mean to download it, but he did not give a straight answer.

Police said investigators conducted a forensic analysis on Sciandra’s phone and found an application dedicated to hiding private images named “Vault.” Police identified multiple files of child sexual abuse material in this app.

Sciandra faces three felony counts of disseminating child pornography, 24 counts of possessing child pornography, and one count of criminally using a communication facility.

Sciandra’s bail was set at $100,000 and is being held in the Luzerne County Prison.