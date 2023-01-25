MONTOURSVILLE, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Williamsport man was arrested by Montoursville Pennsylvania State Police and is facing 112 charges relating to child abuse and child pornography.

According to a public court summary, Randy Scott Baker was arrested on January 17, 2023, after an investigation into his alleged sexual abuse of an unnamed victim.

In exchange for marijuana, a marijuana pen, and money, the affidavit for this case says Baker made several requests of an eight-year-old victim to send him sexually explicit photographs and video from January 2021 to January 2022.

Officials said investigators served a search warrant on Baker’s cellphone and found 38 illicit photographs and one explicit video of the victim.

Baker was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Gary A. Whiteman. Baker was released from custody after posting a $75,000 unsecured bail.

According to Baker’s public court summary, he is being charged with 39 counts of both child pornography and photographing, filming, or depicting, knowingly or permitting child pornography.

The alleged is also being charged with 34 other counts of misdemeanors and felonies regarding this case.

Baker has a preliminary hearing scheduled on January 30 along with an additional hearing on February 13.