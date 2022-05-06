SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police charged a man accused of being involved in a robbery scheme that started on the Facebook marketplace.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, in April Monore County officers investigated a robbery report that occurred on Gap View Drive in Smithfield Township.

Investigators say, Raymond Guillaume, 22, of East Stroudsburg, posted a Facebook marketplace ad for a 2019 white Honda Civic EX sedan. Police stated the victim contacted Guillaume and agreed on a price for the vehicle.

As stated in the release, once meeting at the location Guillaume pulled a gun threatening the victim, Guillaume fled the scene in another vehicle after stealing a sum of money.

Pennsylvania State Police

Authorities are searching for a second accomplice they believe conspired with Guillaume in the robbery scheme.

The suspect is described as a black male, 20-30 years old, with facial hair, wearing a grey suit.

Police say Guillaume is believed to be involved in other robbery incidents around the area. Guillaume was arrested and charged with robbery.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police-Stroudsburg Trooper, Jonathan Baile.