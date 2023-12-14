LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have charged an inmate at a Northumberland County prison after he allegedly threatened three Lackawanna County officials.
According to a detective in the Lackawanna County District Attorney’s Office, 23-year-old Kyle Stephen Cole threatened three different Lackawanna County officials:
- Lackawanna County Deputy District Attorney.
- Lackawanna County Court of Common Pleas Judge.
- Lackawanna County Clerk of Judicial Records.
The criminal complaint states that the Lackawanna County Clerks of Judicial Records and the Lackawanna County Deputy District Attorney both received a letter containing pornographic images and threats to their family.
As stated in the affidavit, a Lackawanna County Court of Common Pleas Judge received a letter with a hand-drawn picture of the middle finger and a drawing of an inappropriate image.
Officials have charged Cole with one count of terroristic threats and three counts of harassment.