LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have charged an inmate at a Northumberland County prison after he allegedly threatened three Lackawanna County officials.

According to a detective in the Lackawanna County District Attorney’s Office, 23-year-old Kyle Stephen Cole threatened three different Lackawanna County officials:

Lackawanna County Deputy District Attorney.

Lackawanna County Court of Common Pleas Judge.

Lackawanna County Clerk of Judicial Records.

The criminal complaint states that the Lackawanna County Clerks of Judicial Records and the Lackawanna County Deputy District Attorney both received a letter containing pornographic images and threats to their family.

As stated in the affidavit, a Lackawanna County Court of Common Pleas Judge received a letter with a hand-drawn picture of the middle finger and a drawing of an inappropriate image.

Officials have charged Cole with one count of terroristic threats and three counts of harassment.