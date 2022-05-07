SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested and charged a man after they discovered a duffle bag containing catalytic converters.

According to the Scranton Police Department, on Friday at 4:00 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Railroad Avenue for the report of a suspicious person carrying a duffle bag in the parking lot of Vullo Motors.

Investigators say they discovered a blue duffle bag over an embankment behind Emmett Street along with a suspect, later identified as Carlos Santiago, attempting to hide on the steep embankment.

According to the release, it took officers about 40 minutes to get Santiago into custody. Investigators say inside the duffle bag were four catalytic converters and numerous tools including a car jack and a taster.

Santiago has been charged with possessing an instrument of a crime, prohibited offensive weapons, receiving stolen property, and loitering and prowling the night.