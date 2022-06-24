LOCK HAVEN, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Clinton County District Attorney’s office said a man awaiting sentencing for selling meth in 2021 was arrested on June 21, 2022, for selling more meth to undercover police officers.

According to officials, Matthew Slota, age 33, was incarcerated on June 23 after Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police (TVRP) arrested him for attempting to sell $300 worth of meth to undercover police officers in Clinton County.

Mugshot Courtesy of the Clinton County District Attorney’s Office

Law enforcement said Slota plead guilty to selling meth to the Clinton County East Drug Task Force twice dating back to June of 2021. He also plead guilty to two prior Meth deliveries in May and remains scheduled for sentencing in July.

Officers said Slota cooperated with police and surrendered a large amount of meth and several bags of suspected heroin or fentanyl.

Police say the investigation remains open due to Slota’s possible involvement in a drug delivery the day prior that resulted in a fatal overdose.

Slota is being charged with possession with intent to deliver and other related offenses.

After learning of Slota’s recent arrest, District Attorney Dave Strouse filed a petition to revoke Slota’s bail. Judge Craig P. Miller granted this petition and Slota’s bail revocation proceeding is on July 18.