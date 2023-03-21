WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two men are facing charges after police say they attacked and seriously injured a man in Wilkes-Barre after a bar fight.

According to the Wilkes-Barre Police Department, on March 12, Dylan Kelly and Griffin Rhodes, both 23, of Milford, allegedly assaulted a man outside of Senunas’ Bar & Grill on North Main Street around 12:40 a.m.

Police say the victim went to the bar with several friends and was suddenly struck in the face by one of the suspects. Security kicked out all involved in the fight but Kelly and Rhodes followed the victim.

As stated in the affidavit, the victim and his friend got into a car and tried to lock the doors, however, Kelly and Rhodes pulled the victim out and began assaulting him, kicking him in the face and body.

The two then fled the scene and the victim was taken to Wilkes-Barre General Hospital for a fractured eye socket and a broken nose.

Both men are charged with aggravated assault. Kelly was arraigned and released on a $25,000 bail. Rhodes remains wanted for his charges.