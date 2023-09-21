MOUNT CARMEL, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The search is on for two men after police say the two assaulted a person during a carjacking at Turkey Hill.

According to the Mount Carmel Police Department, it happened on Wednesday around 9:45 p.m. at Turkey Hill Minit Market at Fifth and Market Streets in Mount Carmel.

Mount Carmel Borough Police Department

Police say two white men entered the victim’s car, assaulted him to take his car, and drove away. The victim was able to keep his keys and the car was found abandoned.

Any information on the identity of the suspects is asked to contact officers at 570-339-6020.