MONROE TWP., SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested a man after responding to him yelling at a woman locked inside a bathroom at Dunkin’.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on January 1, troopers were called to Dunkin’ on North Susquehanna Trail around 7:00 a.m. for a reported disturbance.

Police say Taheed J. Jewell II, 41, of Scranton, argued with a woman as a friend was driving them to Scranton and the woman asked to be let out of the car at Dunkin’.

Jewell then followed the woman into Dunkin’ when she locked herself in the bathroom, troopers stated. Jewell pounded on the door and repeatedly yelled at her to come out, as written in the release.

Once state police responded to the scene they discovered Jewell had an active warrant out of Philadelphia and was arrested.

Jewell remains in the Snyder County Prison while awaiting extradition. Police filed a disorderly conduct citation against him.