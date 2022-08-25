POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Stroud Area Regional Police Department announced the arrest of a man that was wanted for stalking and terroristic threat charges.

Police issued a warrant for 45-year-old Brian Muffley’s arrest on July 25 for allegedly making threats toward multiple protected parties.

Officials said Muffley, a Stroudsburg resident, was arrested on August 24 and transferred to the Monroe County Prison where he is currently being held.

He was charged with stalking with intent to cause fear, criminal use of a communication facility, harassment, and terroristic threats with the intent to terrorize another.

His bail was set as a $10,000, according to online court records.