SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton police have arrested a man they say was wanted for his involvement in an armed home invasion robbery.

According to the Scranton Police Department, 17-year-old Nymir Canada 17, of Scranton, was spotted by the Street Crime Unit officers running north on North Maine Avenue.

Officers stated they took Canada into custody, finding him in possession of marijuana and a knife.

Investigators say Canada had a felony warrant out of Scranton for his involvement in an armed home invasion robbery at 1300 Capouse Avenue on June 8.

Canada is charged with burglary, criminal trespassing, and conspiracy and is held at Lackawanna County Prison.