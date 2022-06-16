SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton Police Street Crimes Unit arrested a man after they say he was found with an illegal gun and over $1,900 in his possession.

According to the Scranton Police Department, on June 11, around 4:00 p.m. officers in the crime unit found two individuals in the 400 block of 10th Avenue.

Police say one man, later identified as Nathaniel Cherry, was seen trying to avoid officers by turning his back as he reached into the front of his pants.

Officers stated they tried to stop Cherry, struggling with him ultimately ending with Cherry in custody. Inside Cherry’s waistband police say they found a loaded Taurus G2c 9mm handgun.

According to the release, Cherry did not possess a valid license to carry a gun and made statements that he illegally bought it on the street.

Nathaniel Cherry

Scranton Police Department

Scranton Police Department

Officers also found in Cherry’s possession $1,903 in cash that was seized due to police suspect that it was obtained through illegal activity.

Cherry has been charged with not carrying firearms without a license and other firearm-related crimes. He remains in the Lackawanna County Prison on a $10,000 bail.