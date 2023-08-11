SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — U.S. Marshals announced they have arrested a man in Scranton who was wanted for a homicide in New York.

According to the U.S. Marshals, 41-year-old Bernard Alexander from Schenectady, New York, was arrested Friday morning, in Scranton in connection to a homicide in his hometown.

U.S. Marshal William Pugh said the New York Police Department investigated a gunshot victim who was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at the scene on May 22.

Officials say Alexander was arrested and located by the Scranton Police Department in the 500 block of Mary Street.

U.S. Marshals say he is in Scranton Police Department custody for processing and arraignment on Fugitive from Justice charges while he awaits his return to the state of New York.

Alexander has been charged with flight to avoid apprehension and possession of narcotics in Scranton on top of second-degree murder and firearm offenses in the state of New York.