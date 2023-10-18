SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A suspect involved in a Philadelphia shooting, where an officer was killed, has been arraigned in Scranton on charges, officials stated.

According to court documents, Alexander Batista-Polanco, 21, of Camden New Jersey, was arraigned in Scranton for various charges related to a burglary incident.

Batista-Polanco was recently arrested by Philadelphia investigators as a suspect in the shooting of a police officer, Richard Mendez, who was killed on October 12.

Philadelphia police stated in a press conference that Batista-Polanco was extradited to Scranton to be arraigned on the burglary charges.