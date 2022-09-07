POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man who was attempting to trick customers into buying fake jewelry at a Sheetz in Pocono Township.

According to Pocono Township Police Department, on Tuesday officers responded to Sheetz for a report of a man deceiving customers.

The suspect was identified as Marius Alesandru, 36, of Romania, who was telling customers he was out of gas and needed help.

Investigators stated Alesandru would try to sell what he presented as real jewelry, which in fact was fake.

Officers said they were told by one victim that Alesandru sold him jewelry, which he claimed was real gold worth $6,000.

Once investigators arrested Alesandru he was found to have $4,310 inside his vehicle and more fake jewelry. Alesandru was placed in Monroe County Correctional Facility and charged with theft and deception.

State Police previously advised Pennsylvania residents of the rise of recent crimes committed by Romanians claiming to be in need of money and stealing from various locations.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, these criminals are described as Middle Eastern or Hispanic, posing as Romania willing to exchange gold jewelry marked at “18k” for money.

PSP wants to remind PA residents to be mindful of their surroundings and consider if something does not seem right to report the suspicious activity to local law enforcement.