PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Wilkes-Barre investigated a shooting Thursday, that took place on Interstate 81 (I-81) in Pittston Township.

PSP says the victims were traveling northbound on I-81 near the Bear Creek exit, MM 170, on Thursday around 11:30 p.m. when a black-colored Chevrolet Silverado began to follow them. The driver of the vehicle has been identified by police as 32-year-old, Marco Martinez.

According to PSP, this was not a road rage incident but a crime in which a specific individual was targeted by the defendant.

Troopers say Martinez was driving on I-81 in the left lane of I-81 when he allegedly pulled alongside the victim’s vehicle, firing several rounds that struck the hood of the vehicle, and two rounds went through the front windshield.

Court papers say one round even struck the passenger-side headrest and the driver-side window was also shot out.

Police say Martinez began to flee the area and was briefly pursued by the victims who were able to contact 911 and provide a license plate to the operators.

The victims were not struck by any of the rounds, however, both occupants sustained injuries from the glass being shattered by the gunfire.

Troopers from the Pennsylvania State Police Dunmore Barracks say they were able to locate the Martinez’s vehicle at a residence in Moosic where he was located and detained without incident.

According to law enforcement, Martinez specifically targeted the victim, Miguel Camacho Cazares, because he believed Camacho Cazares was having an inappropriate relationship with his wife.

Troopers say they conducted a number of searches of Martinez, his vehicle, and his home.

Police said they located tracking devices on the victim’s vehicle and another vehicle that were both believed to have been placed by Martinez.

Martinez is facing charges two charges of aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person.

The Defendant was arraigned by MDJ Halesy in Hanover Township and is being remanded to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility in lieu of 250,000 bail.