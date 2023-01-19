KINGSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBEREWYOU)— A man is accused of having a sexually explicit conversation and planning to meet up with someone he thought was a 14-year-old girl.

On Monday, February 14, 2022, officials say 33-year-old Stephen Welsh, from Lansford, engaged in sexual conversations with someone he thought to be a 14-year-old girl.

Kingston Township Police say Welsh’s conversations with the supposed 14-year-old continued from February 2022 until May 2022, eventually leading up to a planned meet-up.

Investigators have charged Welsh with two counts of criminal solicitation of a child, two counts of unlawful contact with a child, and other related charges.

Welsh is held in the Luzerne County Prison without bail.