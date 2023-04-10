MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a suspect they say stole a charity jar from a store in Tannersville.

According to the Pocono Township Police Department, on Monday officers arrested a man for stealing a charity jar at Chohan’s BP Food Mart in Tannersville.

Police say they identified the suspect as Zachary Hoffman, 28, of Wind Gap. Hoffman is accused of stealing a charity jar containing around $50 from the front counter while waiting for an attendant on March 27.

Hoffman has been charged with theft by unlawful taking.