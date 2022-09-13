SHOHOLA TOWNSHIP, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police have arrested a man they say had unlawful possession of a loaded AR-15.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on August 23 around 4:00 p.m. a 42-year-old man from Greentown, was pulled over for a vehicle code violation.

During the stop, troopers say they found the man to be in possession of a loaded AR-15 and a handgun with multiple rounds and magazines of ammunition without a permit.

PSP stated the man also had in his possession illegal testosterone.

The man was arrested and placed in the custody of Pike County Correctional Facility. The investigation is ongoing.