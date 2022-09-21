SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to U.S. Attorney Gerald M. Karam, a man from New York has been sentenced to 20 months imprisonment for allegedly possessing firearms and ammunition as a felon.

Karam says that police in Susquehanna County allegedly stopped the vehicle of Walik Skeete, 46, of New York, for vehicle code violations.

During the inspection, police allegedly found a loaded Beretta 9mm gun in the vehicle. Skeete is prohibited from owning firearms as he has a prior felony conviction.

Skeete was sentenced on September 20 by U.S. District Court Judge Robert D. Mariani.

The investigation was carried out by the Pennsylvania State Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms, and the case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert J. O’Hara.