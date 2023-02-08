LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested a man for stealing alcohol from the Sheetz “beer cave.”

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on February 1, around 12:19 a.m., troopers were called to a Sheetz in the 300 block of Westminster Drive in Loyalsock Township for retail theft.

Police say the suspect, a 21-year-old man from Williamsport, walked into the “beer cave” section of the store and put a 12-pack of Mike’s Hard Freeze and a party bucket of Fireball containing 20-50 bottles in his book bag.

The man then walked out of the store without paying. Police say he was arrested on the scene and taken into custody.

Charges have been filed through the district court.