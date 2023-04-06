POLK TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a man they say started a brush fire in Monroe County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Monday troopers responded to an incident in the 900 block of Molasses Valley Road.

Police say a man, later identified as David Frantz Sr., 60, of Kunkletown, tried to enter the house although he was restricted from doing so as part of his bail conditions.

Frantz Sr. was reported to have made three attempts to enter the home and get in contact with the victim that lived there, demanding power to the outside structures, Troopers stated.

When state police arrived at the scene they say a large uncontrolled brush/vegetation fire was seen in a field behind the house.

According to troopers, Frantz Sr. was seen on a garden tractor near the fire and when police questioned him he admitted to setting the fire.

Frantz Sr. was arrested and remains at the Monroe County Correctional Facility after being denied bail.