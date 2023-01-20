WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man who they say fired eight shots at two women trying to break into his car, injuring one Thursday night in West Pittston.

According to the Wyoming Area Regional Police Department, Thursday around 11:40 p.m. officers responded to shots fired call in the 200 block of Linden Street in West Pittston.

Once arriving on the scene, police say they identified the shooter as a 26-year-old man.

Through further investigation officers stated before the shooting, two women in their 20s, were outside allegedly tampering with the shooter’s car that was parked on the street.

Investigators said the shooter saw the two and shot in their direction with a handgun eight times from an open window on the second floor of his home.

As stated in the release, one bullet hit one of the women in the leg and another bullet hit a fender of a parked car across the street.

The shooter was taken into custody and is currently being held without bail at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility on charges of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.

Neither of the women was on the scene when police arrived. However, they later were able to track down the 25-year-old woman when she was taken to Geisinger Wyoming Valley for a gunshot wound to the leg.

A second person possibly involved in the incident has been interviewed by police. Invesitgors said there were no other injuries or damage to property reported.

Police say there is no further risk or danger to the community at this time.