PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man has been arrested after police investigated an incident involving a 2-month-old baby suffering probable neurological disabilities.

According to the Plains Township Police Department, on November 3 around 3:00 p.m., officers were called to a home for a reported 2-month-old infant bleeding from the nose.

The baby was taken to the hospital via ambulance and the father who police said was taking care of the infant, identified as Jacob Campell, 24, of Plains, went along.

Officers said at the hospital they questioned Campbell regarding the baby’s condition. Campbell stated he was with the infant all day when around 11:30 a.m. the victim started bleeding from the mouth and nose and his eyes were “rolling back in his head.”

Doctors examining the victim stated the baby suffered subdural hematomas measuring up to 7mm in thickness, which resulted in retinal hemorrhage.

Doctors said they believed these injuries are evidence of non-accidental injury that is known as “Shaken Baby Syndrome.”

As stated in the affidavit, doctors say these injuries have a 90 percent chance of causing the victim a neurological disability. They also noted the baby had a bruise on the right cheek and believed it was not obtained during hospital care.

According to court documents, these injuries are seen in cases of abusive head trauma.

As a result of these findings, police are charging Campbell with aggravated assault, simple assault, and endangering the welfare of a child.