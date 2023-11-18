PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have arrested one man for allegedly selling drugs in Luzerne County.

According to the City of Pittston Police Department, they began an investigation in November 2023 into 38-year-old Tazelle Curtis from Pittston.

On November 16, officers carried out a search warrant on a home on Tompkins Street, officials note.

Officers have charged Curtis with manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, use, or possession of drug paraphernalia and related charges.

Curtis is being held at Luzerne County Correctional Facility with bail set at $50,000.