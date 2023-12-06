CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man has been arrested and charged after police say he assaulted a 5-year-old boy who is in critical condition.

According to the Carbondale Police Department, on December 2 an investigation began after a 5-year-old boy was taken to hospital because he was having a hard time breathing.

Hospital staff informed officers that the victim was being taken for emergency surgery due to his suffering from a traumatic brain injury, as stated in the affidavit.

Police stated they began to question the victim’s mother and her boyfriend, identified as Devon Boone, 35, of Carbondale, who both claimed the victim got injured during a “play fight” and had a seizure.

Through further investigation, officers said the siblings of the victim stated Boone and the victim were “play fighting” and when the victim told Boone to stop he said “he didn’t care.” The siblings of the victim went on to say Boone punched the victim, held the victim upside down, and then threw him on the floor, according to court documents.

At this time, Boone faces the charges of aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child.