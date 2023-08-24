HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested a man after he was found possessing a stolen gun during a traffic stop in Luzerne County.

According to the Hanover Township Police Department, officers conducted a traffic stop on Carey Avenue on a car being driven by 26-year-old Davine Tyre.

Police say Tyre was found to be in possession of two firearms, one of which was stolen from Reading.

Investigators discovered Tyre does not possess a valid license to carry a concealed firearm. He was arrested and sent to Luzerne County Correctional Facility for arraignment.

Tyre has been charged with receiving stolen property, firearms not be carried and poessesion