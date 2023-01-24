SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested a man for his role in burglarizing gaming machines of ten businesses in the City of Scranton.

According to the Scranton Police Department, Matthew Husted, 51, of Scranton, was arrested for allegedly stealing money from gaming machines at ten Scranton bars and restaurants.

Husted is accused of burglarizing the following establishments:

606 Club in South Scranton Two times

Mcginty’s Bar in Green Ridge

Villa Maria Restaurant in West Scranton Two times

Lounge Bar in West Scranton Two times

American Legion on Birney Avenue

Eagles Club on Meridian Avenue

Police are charging Husted with ten counts of burglary, ten counts of criminal trespass, nine counts of theft, nine counts of receiving stolen property, and ten counts of criminal mischief.