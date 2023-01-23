LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a man they say was involved in a hit-and-run crash that sent one person to the hospital.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, in March 2022 troopers were called to a crash in Lycoming County.

Through further investigation, troopers said a hit-and-run crash happened involving two vehicles with the driver of one car, a 55-year-old man from New Columbia, fleeing the scene.

The driver of the second car was injured in the crash and was taken to hospital for further treatment.

State police say they were able to locate the suspect of the hit-and-run crash and arrested him for the incident.