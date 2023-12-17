CATAWISSA TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Police have a man in custody after they seized drugs, $2,500 in cash, and 12 illegally possessed firearms.

According to police, the Columbia County Drug Task Force began investigating 53-year-old Marc Williams back in September.

IMAGE COURTESY OF BLOOMSBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT IMAGE COURTESY OF BLOOMSBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT

After sufficient investigation, authorities obtained a search warrant for Williams’ property in the 300 block of River Hill Drive, Catawissa Township.

Investigators say they searched to home and seized eight pounds of marijuana, about one pound of psychedelic mushrooms, several ounces of THC wax, a stolen handgun, 11 illegally possessed guns, and about $2,500 in cash.

Williams has been arrested and now faces three charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture of deliver and three charges of criminally using a communication facility according to court documents.

Official documents show Williams was taken to the Columbia County Prison on $250,000 bail.