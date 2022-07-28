SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announce a Flordia man has been sentenced to two years in prison for COVID fraud and identity theft.

According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Jorice Williams Dennard, 25, of Tampa, Florida, submitted a false

application to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry for Pennsylvania Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits.

Officials say Dennard used the personal information of another person including name, birth date, and social security number.

As stated in the release, Dennard then traveled to Jim Thorpe, in an effort to obtain a package addressed to his identity theft victim that contained a debit card in the victim’s name with a balance of over $14,000 in pandemic unemployment funds.

Police say Dennard was arrested at the Jim Thorpe Post Office.

Following his two years and a day sentence, Dennard would be on a two-year supervised release for mail fraud and aggravated identity theft.

Anyone with information about allegations of attempted fraud involving COVID-19 can report it by calling the Department of Justice’s National Center for Disaster Fraud at 866-720-5721 or their web complaint form.