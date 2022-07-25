LAFLIN BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Scranton man has been arrested and charged for multiple vehicle break-ins and thefts that occurred in Laflin, between July 21 and July 25, 2022.

According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), 34-year-old, Paul Dale Puscavage, of Scranton, was arrested and taken into custody for breaking into and entering multiple vehicles between Thursday, July 21, and Monday, July 25, within Laflin Borough.

State Troopers say Puscavage was arrested for breaking into and, or illegally entering multiple vehicles. Puscavage is charged with thefts from motor vehicles and criminal mischief and is being charged in conjunction with the incidents.

PSP-Wilkes Barre asks anyone with information to contact them at 570-821-4110. Also, several items have been recovered from the thefts and will be made available to the victims involved.