MILTON, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man they say shot a person through the door of an apartment complex in Northumberland County.

According to the Milton Borough Police Department, on Thursday around 10:45 p.m., officers responded to the 700 block of Mahoning Street at the Milton Village apartment complex for a report of “popping sounds.”

Investigators on the way to the scene were told that a shooting had occurred at the apartment and officers witnessed a man exiting the parking area.

Officers say the man, later identified as Benjamin Anspach, did not listen to police commands to stop walking down Mahoning Street.

Shortly after, police stated officers were able to place Anspach into custody and a gun was found in his possession.

Through further investigation, police said that a single shot was fired through the apartment door that struck a victim. The person suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Anspach has been charged with criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and other related gun offensives. He remains in the Northumberland County Prison.

Milton police are continuing to investigate.