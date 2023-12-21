WEST HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man is in custody after a search warrant led to drugs, guns, and money in a West Hazleton home.

According to the Hazleton City Police Department, on December 21 around 11:45 a.m., a search warrant was executed on a home in the 200 block of North Street in West Hazleton.

Police say three guns, cash, and a large amount of narcotics were found in the home.

Inside the home, officers say they arrested 54-year-old Victor Bonilla.

Bonilla was denied bail and is being held in Luzerne County Correctional Facility.