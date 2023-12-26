WILKES-BARRE TWP., LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man has been arrested after police say he robbed a smoke shop and gave the middle finger to passing cars on Christmas Eve.

According to Wilkes-Barre Township Police, officers arrested Marek Zdzislaw Wyszynsk, 43, of Wilkes-Barre, after he told a clerk at Grand Smoke Shop on Johnson Street that he was “robbing him.”

Police say Wyszynsk demanded “something to smoke” while threatening the employee with a knife and hammer before fleeing the area. Officers said later they received a call about a disorderly man at McDonald’s matching the description of Wyszynsk.

Wyszynski was located on Wilkes-Barre Township Boulevard in the area of the “Three-O-Nina” the Brown Cow as he was giving passing cars the middle finger, as stated in the release.

Officers arrested Wyszynski without incident and bail was set at $50,000.