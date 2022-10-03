HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators arrested a man after they say 84 drugs, and related items were seized from a house in Hazleton.
According to the Hazleton Police Department, on Monday around 6:00 a.m. investigators conducted a search warrant in the 530 block of West Maple Street.
Police say investigators announced their presence but no one responded causing them to enter the home where as a result, Randy Tineo-Perez, 22, was arrested.
Drug Investigators stated as a result the following items were seized inside the house:
- 50 blue pills stamped M/30 suspected to contain fentanyl
- 9 bags containing a white powder suspected to contain fentanyl
- 21 packets of suspected THC/Marijuana Gummies
- 4 packets of a green leafy substance suspected to be marijuana
- A digital scale with powder and marijuana residue
- Small bags used for packaging fentanyl
Tineo-Perez was charged with possession with intent to deliver drugs, tampering with or physical evidence, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
He was unable to post the $25,000 bail and was transported to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility.