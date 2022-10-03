HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators arrested a man after they say 84 drugs, and related items were seized from a house in Hazleton.

According to the Hazleton Police Department, on Monday around 6:00 a.m. investigators conducted a search warrant in the 530 block of West Maple Street.

Police say investigators announced their presence but no one responded causing them to enter the home where as a result, Randy Tineo-Perez, 22, was arrested.

Drug Investigators stated as a result the following items were seized inside the house:

50 blue pills stamped M/30 suspected to contain fentanyl

9 bags containing a white powder suspected to contain fentanyl

21 packets of suspected THC/Marijuana Gummies

4 packets of a green leafy substance suspected to be marijuana

A digital scale with powder and marijuana residue

Small bags used for packaging fentanyl

Tineo-Perez was charged with possession with intent to deliver drugs, tampering with or physical evidence, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was unable to post the $25,000 bail and was transported to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility.