WEST HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a 19-year-old man coming to retrieve his car from impoundment admitted to firing eight gunshots during a drive-by shooting.

According to the West Hazleton Police Department, on July 23, around 1:55 p.m., officers were called to a report of a gunshot victim on East Broad Street.

Once arriving on the scene, police say they found a man with a gunshot wound to the shoulder who told officers he and his two friends were shot at while walking near the Citizens Bank.

Police stated they obtained multiple surveillance videos from the scene and saw a black sedan passing in front of the area where the three men were, and gunshots were heard shortly after.

On Thursday, police impounded a black sedan for parking in a construction zone in the 100 block of Webster Avenue. Investigators stated the car and license plate matched the sedan seen on video the night of the shooting.

The vehicle’s owner, Luiz Javier-Mosquea, 19, went to the police station to retrieve his car and was interviewed by officers.

As stated in the affidavit, Javier-Mosquea told police on the night of the shooting, he saw three men who he has had an ongoing dispute with, walk past his house.

Investigators say Javier-Mosquea told them while on the phone with his mother, who was driving to the bank, he heard the three men begin to argue with her through the phone.

According to court papers, that is when Javier-Mosquea was driven to the Citizens Bank parking lot, encountered the three, fired eight rounds, and drove off.

Javier-Mosquea is charged with aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, and carrying a firearm without a license.